2 rescuers die at Sibanye-Stillwater mine while searching for employee

JOHANNESBURG - There has been another tragedy at Sibanye-Stillwater as two of its mine rescue team members have died.

The pair died on Tuesday while searching for an employee who went missing at its Kloof Thuthukani Shaft.

The firm said when one of its workers failed to return from the shaft in Westonaria on Sunday morning, they deployed the rescuers.

The exact circumstances of their deaths are unclear but in statement, Sibanye-Stillwater said the two men were overcome by heat during the search.

The company has sent its condolences to the families of these two men and said the search continued for the missing worker.

