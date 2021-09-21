2 Kuruman cops appear in court on charges of armed robbery, attempted murder

They were allegedly involved in a syndicate that used detachable blue lights to stop motorists.

CAPE TOWN - Two Kuruman-based police officers have appeared in court on charges of armed robbery, kidnapping and attempted murder.

They were apprehended by the Hawks on Monday.

The case against Sergeant Monageng Makoke and Constable Walter Setidisho was on Tuesday remanded to next week Tuesday for a bail application in the Mothibistad Regional Court.

They were allegedly involved in a syndicate that used detachable blue lights to stop motorists.

The Hawks said that the drivers were pulled over and robbed at gunpoint along the N14 near Kuruman.

The charges date back to July and August last year.

An investigation was launched after complaints were reported at the local police station.

The Hawks said that more arrests were imminent.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.