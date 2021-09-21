1 person killed in clashes between residents, security officials at Alex Mall

This comes after Joburg's City Power officials removed illegal connections.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has learnt that one person has been killed in clashes between Alexandra residents and security officials at the Alex Mall.

This comes after Joburg's City Power officials removed illegal connections.

A wounded person was rushed to hospital in Edenvale but was declared dead on arrival.

Residents then threw stones, blocking roads with burning tyres.

Police opened fire with rubber bullets to try and disperse the crowd.

City Power spokesperson, Isaac Mangena, said that they would need to return.

"These losses go to the residents who are using the electricity because there are outages where it means that small businesses are not going to be able to work due to the outages caused by overloading which is caused by these illegal connections."