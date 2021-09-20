Zuma: South Africa changing into a constitutional dictatorship

Former President Jacob Zuma is currently on medical parole for an undisclosed illness.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has spoken out about his legal battle after he was charged with contempt of court following a ruling by the Constitutional Court.

In a letter posted by his foundation released on Twitter on Monday evening, the former president said that he believed that history would vindicate him because South Africa today was in the process of changing from a constitutional democracy to a constitutional dictatorship.

H.E Prez Zuma speaks out. pic.twitter.com/czNBfwIVND — JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) September 20, 2021

He added that it was convenient for others that the laws of the country be repeatedly bent and manipulated when dealing with him.

The foundation announced over the weekend that the former president had instructed his legal team to take his battle with the Constitutional Court over his incarceration to the African Court on Human and Peoples Rights.

