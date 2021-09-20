WC residents urged to use water responsibly as dam levels increase

Cape Town supply dams are more than 100% full.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape's average dam level stands at 81.6%.

At this time last year, it was just under 80%.

James-Brent Styan, the spokesperson for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell, said: "We continue to see all major dams at full capacity. The good rains will also contribute to replenishing the water reservoirs that our small towns rely on during the dryer months. We also want to urge people to continue to use water responsibly even in areas where dams might be full."

