Tourism SA: We want to reimagine how sector can help improve Africa

The current state of tourism on the continent and issues facing the sector are being discussed at Africa’s first-ever Travel and Tourism Summit.

The Department of Tourism and South African Tourism are hosting the hybrid summit on Monday and Tuesday.

The event is being held in Johannesburg and Durban and in other parts of Africa, including Kenya and Zimbabwe.

Tourism South Africa Acting CEO, Sthembiso Dlamini, said that the summit would offer industry players an opportunity to talk about the problems that affect the advancement of the sector.

She said that for the sector, they just wanted to reimagine what that could be: “We want to reimagine the importance of this sector; we want to reimagine the impact that this sector has to the development of the continent.”

She said that the summit would address the perception that travelling and doing business in Africa was not safe because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dlamini said that they wanted to display their ability to welcome visitors across the international space: “As a continent, we are much lower than developed nations [and] this negative perception was driven by the heightened global media focus on the continent.”

She said they did not need people to be talking for the continent as the sector did have the ability to come together and narrate their own stories.

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is set to address the summit later on Monday.

