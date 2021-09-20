This app makes planning a funeral easier

The result of Zolani Matebese's traumatic experience led to brainstorming and eventually the launch of Sendoff Funeral App, which makes it less complicated to organise a funeral.

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

Organising a funeral was too traumatic for Zolani Matebese, who developed an app to make it easier for those in mourning. He told Vutivi News that while dealing with funeral arrangements for a family member last year, he found the process of choosing caskets and funeral parlours incredibly cumbersome.

The result of this traumatic experience led to brainstorming and eventually the launch of Sendoff Funeral App, which makes it less complicated to organise a funeral. Matebese, who is the CEO and co-founder of the app along with COO, Thabisile Sethaba, described arranging a funeral as “hellish, inefficient and expensive.”

“You go to a funeral parlour. You are offered a package and it’s not clear what you’re getting. You go to another one and it’s not clear as well,” he told Vutivi News.

