Sisulu: SA still on UK red travel list over COVID Beta variant concerns

CAPE TOWN - Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said that South Africa was still on the UK travel red list because it was concerned about the continued presence of the COVID19 Beta variant.

Over the past few days, the UK was slammed for keeping SA on the red list.

Scientists said that the Beta variant was not a problem in this country anymore.

During a travel and tourism summit on Monday, Minister Sisulu said that she was able to get in touch with the deputy high commissioner, who explained why SA was still on the red list.

"The reason they did this is on the advice of the advisors that advise cabinet. It has nothing to do with the prime minister of Britain, it has nothing to do with the cabinet, it is the advice that they get from their scientists."

The minister said that the advice they were given related to the COVID variant in South Africa.

"The advice that they have been given as the British government is that South Africa, unfortunately, has a variant of COVID which is completely resistant to vaccination and this is the Beta variant."

Sisulu said that it was agreed that SA and UK scientists should work together and look into the matter as there seemed to be some sort of confusion.

