Sama outraged after patient stabs two doctors at Robert Sobukwe Hospital

On Friday, a male patient stabbed two female doctors and another patient in a casualty ward before being restrained by a security guard.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Medical Association (Sama) on Sunday said the stabbing of two doctors at the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital in Kimberley was just another example of hospital's failing to adequately protect staff.

Sama is now demanding an explanation.

“We are obviously aware that there are security issues that we've been discussing with government for a long time. We have the doctors who are on record, and those who have died, but that doesn't do anything to the government of the country, so that's where our appointment is,” the association's Mvuyisi Mzukwa said.

