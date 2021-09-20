SA’s COVID-19 death toll climbs to 86,174

There's been a further 58 COVID-19 related deaths.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 2,281 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the country's total caseload past 2 882 630.

The additional fatalities now place South Africa's national coronavirus death toll at 86,174.

On the vaccine front, 15 992374 vaccines have been administered in the country.