SA’s COVID-19 death toll climbs to 86,174

There's been a further 58 COVID-19 related deaths.

Gauteng healthcare workers screening Alexandra residents for coronavirus (COVID-19) on 31 March 2020 following the roll out of massive community screenings and testing programmes by the provincial executive council. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 2,281 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the country's total caseload past 2 882 630.

There's also been a further 58 COVID-19 related deaths.

The additional fatalities now place South Africa's national coronavirus death toll at 86,174.

On the vaccine front, 15 992374 vaccines have been administered in the country.

