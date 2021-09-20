SA’s COVID-19 death toll climbs to 86,174
There's been a further 58 COVID-19 related deaths.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 2,281 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the country's total caseload past 2 882 630.
There's also been a further 58 COVID-19 related deaths.
The additional fatalities now place South Africa's national coronavirus death toll at 86,174.
On the vaccine front, 15 992374 vaccines have been administered in the country.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 882 630 with 2 281 new cases reported. Today 58 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 86 174 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 732 363 with a recovery rate of 94,8% pic.twitter.com/iQqBYM1n05Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 19, 2021
