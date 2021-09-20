Registration weekend successful; many new voters added to roll - IEC

Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo gave the figures for the voter registration weekend during a media conference on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo said that the registration weekend was very successful, with many new voters added to the roll.

He gave the figures for the voter registration weekend during a media conference on Monday.

"New registrations account for 433,198 applications. This accounts for 25% of the total registration activity."

Mamabolo said that many people registered.

"The re-registrations account for the balance of 1.2 million. The province with the highest registration activity is KwaZulu-Natal, with 358,384."

And that youngsters make up most of the newcomers.

"Young persons in the age category 16 to 29 account for 402,401 of new registrations, which is 91% of all new registrations."

Mamabolo said that the online portal had proven to be highly successful in allowing eligible voters to register.

He said that this had boosted the voters' roll, with many also registering online over the past few months.

"Since its inception in July, the online registration portal has processed 499,488 applications, which is is just under 500,000. Yesterday 121,000 applicants used this digital channel of registration."

Eligible voters have until midnight to register online.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.