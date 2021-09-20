Powell praises Blitzboks after Canada Sevens title victory

Powell was impressed with the team: "Good outing for us and a massive effort by the players. I think they’ve really done well and looked after the system and looked after the team and worked for each other and also for that jersey that they have on their back."

There were four debutants for South Africa in the tournament - Ronald Brown, Darren Adonis, Shaun Williams and Christie Grobbelaar – with Brown, Adonis and Grobbelaar amongst the try scorers in the final.

The build-up to the first leg went well and Powell said that it was good to see everyone fitting in: "You can see the commitment to the system and especially in the defence sessions that we had, how the guys were just working for each other.

"Obviously happy with the result, but really happy with the effort the guys put in and also how they implemented their roles and responsibilities to look after the system."

South Africa beat their final opponents Kenya in the pool stages, along with Mexico and Spain (who they met in the quarterfinals again). In the semifinal, they had to come from behind to beat Great Britain 26-17.

This tournament didn’t feature the likes of Australia, New Zealand or Fiji due to COVID-19 travelling restrictions and government bans stopping those nations from travelling.

The 2021 World Series will take place over just two rounds, with the second in Edmonton this coming weekend. Many of the normal favourites still won’t be involved, but it won’t make the task any easier for Powell and his team, who will look to go back-to-back in the series.

