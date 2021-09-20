Police still searching for suspects in Nyanga triple murder

The men were standing on a street corner when the occupants of a minibus taxi fired shots on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Police are still searching for the gunmen who opened fire on four men in Nyanga.

Three of them died and another was wounded while a fifth victim, a woman, was hit by a stray bullet.

The incident happened while Police Minister Bheki Cele hosted an outreach programme 2.5km away.

Police have bolstered security in the crime-ridden area following the brazen shooting.

The two wounded victims remain in hospital, including a woman who was standing outside her home when a bullet struck her.

“The perpetrators of this are yet to get arrested, detectives have initiated murder and attempted murder investigations,” said the police's Novela Potelwa on Sunday.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

