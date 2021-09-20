Pansy Tlakula unhappy with how Dept of Justice handled cyber attack

The department has, however, assured the public that no data was compromised from its system following the cyberattack.

JOHANNESBURG - Chair of the Information Regulator Pansy Tlakula on Monday said she was concerned about the data breach at the Department Justice and the possibility of personal information being shared.

Earlier this month, the department was hacked and ransom was asked. It’s understood that all its information systems were encrypted, affecting the issuing of letters of authority, bail services and the department's website.

Tlakula said she was not happy with the way the department handled it and demanded more answers.

“The information they are taking out is not sufficient at one level, they said that because their systems were encrypted, personnel information has not been affected. But there's another level where they seem to be no longer sure. So that's what is concerning, let them come and explain to South Africans what is happening, so that we can all share the information and they can also be able to take appropriate measures to ensure that what has happened, does not happen again,” Tlakula said.

