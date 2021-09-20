Nyanga SAPS hunt gunmen involved in shooting that claimed 3 lives

Four men were standing on a street corner when the occupants of a minibus taxi fired shots. Three of them died and another was wounded while a fifth victim, a woman, was hit by a stray bullet.

CAPE TOWN - Police are still searching for the gunmen who opened fire on four men in Nyanga.

The men were standing on a street corner when the occupants of a minibus taxi fired shots.

Three of them died and another was wounded while a fifth victim, a woman, was hit by a stray bullet.

The incident happened while Police Minister Bheki Cele hosted an outreach programme two and a half kilometres away.

Police have bolstered security in the crime-ridden area following the brazen shooting.

The two wounded victims remain in hospital, including a woman who was standing outside her home when a bullet struck her.

The police’s Novela Potelwa said: “The perpetrators of this act are yet to be arrested. Detectives have launched a murder and attempted murder investigations.”

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

