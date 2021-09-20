Nomia Ndlovu denies tampering with evidence at scene of sister’s death

Nomia Ndlovu is accused of poisoning and then strangling her sister in 2013.

JOHANNESBURG - Multiple murder accused Nomia Ndlovu has denied tampering with evidence in the case of her late sister Audrey Ndlovu, who was found dead in her home a day after Nomia had been to see her.



Audrey Ndlovu is one of six people killed allegedly on the orders of the former Tembisa police constable so that she could claim a total of over R1.4 million in insurance money.

Judge Ramarumo Monama has heard that Ndlovu removed two cups from the room of her sister on the day that she was found dead, against the advice of at least two people.

She was asked why, as a trained police officer, she tampered with evidence at the scene of a death.

Ndlovu said that it was unintentional: “I fetched the two cups and they fell. I picked up the two cups and I threw them into a bucket outside.”

Ndlovu is also accused of impersonating her sister Audrey when she applied for an insurance policy in her name, a claim that she denied, adding that their voices were very similar and that her sister had been using a phone registered under her name.

Court was adjourned as Ndlovu was not feeling well.

