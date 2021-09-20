NC Hawks arrest to cops allegedly involved armed robbery, attempted murder

The sergeant and constable, who were attached to the Kuruman Crime Prevention Unit, were apprehended in the area on Monday morning.

CAPE TOWN - The Northern Cape Hawks have arrested two police officers for alleged armed robbery, attempted murder and kidnapping.



Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said: “The officials are implicated in a syndicate that robbed motorists of cash, cell phones and other valuables at gunpoint along the N14 near Kuruman between July and August 2020.”

The Hawks probed the matter after complaints were reported at the local police station.

“The Hawks probe revealed that the alleged perpetrators were members of the South African Police Service. During their arrest, a white Volkswagen Polo allegedly used in the crimes was confiscated.”

The men, aged 31 and 37, are expected to appear in the Kuruman Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

