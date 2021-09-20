Murder accused Nomia Ndlovu expected back in court to continue testimony

Last week, Ndlovu gave the court her account of events leading up to the deaths of Madala Homu and her niece Zanele Motha - two of six people Ndlovu is accused of killing in order to benefit financially from insurance payouts.

Last week, Ndlovu gave the court her account of events leading up to the deaths of Madala Homu and Zanele Motha, two of six people Ndlovu is accused of killing in order to benefit financially from insurance payouts.

The court heard on Friday that Motha was released into Ndlovu’s care after she had been admitted to the Tembisa Hospital when she was found injured on the side of the road.

Ndlovu said her niece Motha - who had been living with her at the time of the incident - was in a bad state.

“When we left the hospital, we had to use a wheelchair because she could not walk on her own,” she said.

However, Ndlovu’s version of events does not match that of Dr Ipeleng Nku and sister Betty Mametja – who cared for Motha in hospital

A day after she was sent home, Ndlovu claims that after hearing her niece coughing in the next room, she rushed her back to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

