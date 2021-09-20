Matongo's bodyguards still recovering in hospital after fatal car crash

Jodilee Mantongo died in a car accident on Saturday night while travelling with his bodyguards following a voter registration event in Soweto.

JOHANNESBURG - The late Joburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo's VIP protectors who were also injured in the fatal car crash are still recovering in hospital.

Mantongo died in a car accident on Saturday night while travelling with his bodyguards following a voter registration event in Soweto.

A pedestrian was killed on impact with the mayor's car on the Golden Highway. The driver of another vehicle also succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Sunday.

Matongo's spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said the city manager had a role to play in the next few weeks before a new mayor could be elected.

“There’s a role other people played even when we lost the late mayor Geoff Makhubo while decisions are made on what should be the arrangement with regards to the Office of the Mayor in the period between now and the election,” he said.

