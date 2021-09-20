Mashatile: ANC is attending to problems raised in report by Motlanthe

The ANC electoral committee was tasked with looking at preparatory work for the upcoming local government elections. The committee has identified factionalism and the rigging of party votes as the main cause of the downfall of the ANC.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) treasurer general Paul Mashatile on Sunday said the party was attending to problems identified in a report compiled by the ANC electoral committee led by Kgalema Motlanthe.

The committee has presented a hard-hitting report to the party, warning of factionalism.

The Sunday Times reported that Motlanthe was worried about the CR17 and RET groupings, saying they were killing an already wounded party.

The report was also critical of the selection process of ANC candidates. These are the issues that have been troubling the party for some time now.

Speaking on the sidelines of the party's voter registration campaign in Riverside View in northern Johannesburg, Mashatile said they were looking at the report,

“That report is with the NEC and we know where the problems are and where the report of comrade Motlanthe identifies problems, we are attending to them.”

Motlanthe has called on party leaders, especially party president Cyril Ramaphosa, to condemn the use of various names for factional reasons.

