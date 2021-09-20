Mamabolo: No basis to say that IEC not acting impartially

IEC Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo has welcomed the Constitutional Court ruling, saying that the IEC acted within the confines of the law when it opened the candidate registration process.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that the clarity provided by Monday’s Constitutional Court ruling laid a solid foundation for ensuring a free and fair election.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) lost its Constitutional Court bid to overturn the IEC’s decision to reopen the candidate registration process.

The party applied to the apex court to declare the decision to reopen candidate registrations unlawful and unconstitutional.

ALSO READ:

- ANC's Ramaphosa welcomes ConCourt ruling on reopening of candidate registrations

- ConCourt: We never implied candidate registration date may not be extended

- ConCourt rules against DA, saying the IEC reopening candidates list was lawful

IEC Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo has welcomed the Constitutional Court ruling, saying that the IEC acted within the confines of the law when it opened the candidate registration process.

He said that there was no basis to say that they were not acting impartially.

"The commission acted lawfully within the parameters of its empowering statutory provisions. Furthermore, the court held that on the papers before it, the impartiality of the commission could not be impugned."

Mamabolo said that the commission was not going to make decisions based on popularity.

"The commission is not going to make decisions on account of popular sentiment. That's not how the electoral process must be managed."

On the voter registration, the IEC said that just under half a million South Africans had registered online since the portal’s inception in July. On Sunday, 124,000 people registered online successfully.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.