Mabe: ANC vindicated by ConCourt decision on reopening of candidate list

The Constitutional Court unanimously dismissed the DA’s application to have the IEC’s decision to reopen the candidate list declared unlawful, invalid and unconstitutional.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said that it had been vindicated by Monday’s Constitutional Court judgment as it called on the Democratic Alliance (DA) to refrain from continuing with what it called attacks against the judiciary and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

This move allows for parties like the ANC, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Good, the Pan African Congress (PAC) and Freedom Front Plus to submit names of their candidates contesting the upcoming local polls after they failed to meet the commission’s August deadline.

The governing party said that this judgment vindicated its position.

"The right of the citizens to vote is linked to their right to stand for public office. It also confirms the correctness of the support given to the IEC's decision by the SADP, AIC, Cope, FF+, Good, PAC and the UDM," ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said.

Meanwhile, leader of the Good Party, Patricia de Lille, said that the DA’s challenge was more opportunistic than it was genuine.

She said that the main opposition was hoping to cash in on wards where the ANC would not have representation.

The Good leader said that Monday’s judgment was expected, citing reasons put forward by the Constitutional Court itself over the weekend, with its refusal to grant the IEC a postponement of the polls but permitted amendments to the timetable if they were reasonably necessary.

"It goes without saying that if the date of the election changes, then the timetable must change. I'm not surprised at the outcome. In fact, when we met at the national level of the IEC, we were one of the parties that supported the IEC."

