Losi calls on Cosatu to recruit young people for its long-term survival

With union membership declining among the working class overall, Zingiswa Losi has challenged Cosatu unions to explore new strategies to attract young workers.

JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi has called on the federation’s affiliates to recruit young people to ensure the long-term survival of the federation.

While addressing Monday’s central committee meeting of the federation, Losi told union leaders that this must be one of their most fundamental tasks as Cosatu could not rely on the victories of the past to stay relevant to workers.

With union membership declining among the working class overall, Losi has challenged Cosatu unions to explore new strategies to attract young workers.

“Comrades, we should not rely on the past victories of 1985, 1990 and 1994 to attract young people. They need to know what unions will do for them in 2021, in 2025, in 2030.”

She also said that unions needed to work hard to close the service delivery gap to members complaining that often union members called Cosatu for assistance as shop stewards abandoned their mandates on the shop floor.

She has also challenged unions to grow Cosatu beyond its 1.5 million membership base.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.