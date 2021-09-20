Leaked ANC meeting audio exposes rifts in Limpopo

In the audio clips, some express their frustrations that the candidates list for the upcoming elections have excluded CR17 supporters and are dominated by the so-called RET forces.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has been hit by yet another audio leak scandal - this time the clips are from a meeting between the party's former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe and the veterans league in Limpopo.

In the audio clips, some express their frustrations that the candidates list for the upcoming elections have excluded CR17 supporters and are dominated by the so-called RET forces.

Motlanthe has been tasked with leading the ANC's electoral committee, which has had its hands full with disputes and infighting.

He is said to have warned that the factional battles will destroy the ANC.

The party's veterans league in Limpopo said it was taken aback by the leak of an audio from what was supposed to be a closed meeting.

These leaked recordings give insight into the state of the ANC in Limpopo that is wrecked by factional battles.

In these clips, said to have been recorded a week ago, members complain that too many RET forces are in charge in Limpopo and they express concern over the running of both the Capricorn and the Fetakgomo-Tubatse municipalities.

Others complain about the impact of the dominant RET on upcoming leadership election conferences in the Vhembe and Sekhukune regions.

Frustrated members were heard openly asking Motlanthe why he didn't help by including more Cyril Ramaphosa supporters on the lists.

Motlanthe was further told the Peter Mokaba Region was home to the RET forces and that the Capricorn district was its heartbeat - again he is asked why he didn't help branches and councillors in those areas.

While Phorane Phala, the acting provincial secretary of the ANC veterans league confirmed the authenticity of the tapes, he said they too were surprised by the turn of events.

“What's happened in that meeting is regrettable and the people who attended that meeting, some of them aren’t veterans, it took some of us aback,” Phala said.

The ANC missed the initial deadline to submit candidates lists in some municipalities because of the ongoing bitter disputes over councilor candidates for the municipal polls.

