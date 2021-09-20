Late Joburg Mayor Matongo to have civic funeral on Friday - ANC

Jolidee Matongo died in a car crash on Saturday evening while travelling on the Golden Highway.

LENASIA - Funeral arrangements have been finalised for the late Joburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo.

He had been campaigning along with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa in Soweto.

Two other people were also killed.

The Matongo funeral committee under the leadership of the ANC’s Joburg regional structure met at the late mayor’s home in Lenasia to discuss funeral arrangements.

It has now been decided that he will be honoured with a civic funeral on Friday to pay respect for the service rendered to the council and the city.

The ANC’s Sasabona Manganye said: “We had a funeral committee meeting engaging with the family just to ensure that whatever plans we have are in line with the family’s plans.”

Various memorial services will be held this week at various venues across the city.

Meanwhile, Matongo’s home has been inundated with visitors with senior government officials, friends and comrades delivering their messages of support to the family.

