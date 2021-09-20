KZN ANCYL to picket outside party offices over youth representation concerns

The youth league said that it was dissatisfied with the lack of young people within the party structures, pointing to the recent PR lists of the local government elections.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal is expected to picket outside the party’s provincial offices in Durban on Monday over concerns regarding youth representation in the party.



Youth League provincial spokesperson Sibonelo Nomvalo said that they expected young people to be included in the lists.

However, he said that there was still a shortage.

"In some of the local municipalities there's no youth representation at all, so when I say there's no youth representation, I mean that there's not even one young person who is representing the youth league."

