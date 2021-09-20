KZN ANCYL says party must amend candidate list and include young people

The youth league said it was dissatisfied with the lack of young people within the party structures pointing to the recent PR lists of the local government elections.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal has challenged the party to amend its candidate list and include young people.

Its provincial spokesperson, Sibonelo Nomvalo, said that they expected young people to be included in the lists.

However, he said that there was still a shortage: “In some of the local municipalities, there is no youth representation at all and what I mean by that, there is not even one young person representing the youth.”