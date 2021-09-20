KZN ANC says it values ANCYL after protests over youth representation

This after the league held a picket outside the provincial offices demanding to be included in the party PR lists ahead of the upcoming municipal polls.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday said that it did not underestimate the role of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL).

The ANCYL said that their exclusion from the lists was a sign of arrogance and total disregard of their existence in the ANC.