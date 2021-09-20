KZN ANC says it values ANCYL after protests over youth representation
This after the league held a picket outside the provincial offices demanding to be included in the party PR lists ahead of the upcoming municipal polls.
DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday said that it did not underestimate the role of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL).
This after the league held a picket outside the provincial offices demanding to be included in the party PR lists ahead of the upcoming municipal polls.
The ANCYL said that their exclusion from the lists was a sign of arrogance and total disregard of their existence in the ANC.
KZN youth league provincial convener Sanele Mbambo is on the podium to deliver their memorandum of demands to the partys provincial leadership. pic.twitter.com/6g2XY0wQ50EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 20, 2021
However, the party said that it valued the ANCYL.
Provincial executive committee member Kwazi Mshengu said: "As the ANC, we understand the existence of the ANCYL and the role it plays in the life of the ANC and in society in general."
Mshengu accepted the memorandum on behalf of the party and vowed to pass it on to the provincial secretary’s office.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.