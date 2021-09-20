Joburg MMC Arnolds still in shock over mayor Matongo's death

The mayor died in a car crash on Saturday evening while travelling on the Golden Highway.

LENASIA - The home of the late Joburg Mayor Joledee Matongo in Lenasia south has been inundated with visitors following his death at the weekend.

He had been on the voter registration campaign trail with African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa in Soweto.

His car collided with another vehicle, which had swerved to avoid a pedestrian.

Three people were killed.

Senior government officials, friends and comrades of the late mayor have been coming in and out of his Lenasia south home.

They have been coming here to deliver messages to the bereaved family.

Margaret Arnolds served under Matongo as MMC for Community Development.



She said: “I am very hurt; I am trying to recover from the death of Geoff Makhubo.”

Makhubo, Matongo's predecessor, died in July after contracting COVID-19.

ANC members from different branches also paid their respects to the Matongo family.

