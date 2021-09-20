Ivan Fredericks praised for his role in building PSA

The union has sent its condolences to his family and friends, saying Fredericks played a vital role in the organisation and was the reason that the trade union had 235,000 members across the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Servants Association on Sunday said its former acting general manager Ivan Fredericks was a giant who fiercely and passionately fought for workers’ rights.

Fredericks passed away on Sunday after a long illness.

Fredericks worked for the PSA for over 30 years, starting his career in January 1992 as a liaison officer in the association's Western Cape office and in 2016, he was appointed acting general manager.

He served in that role for five years before leaving in August last year.

The union has sent its condolences to his family and friends, saying Fredericks played a vital role in the organisation and is the reason that the trade union had 235,000 members across the country.

“We are really shocked. Words cannot express our feelings, words cannot express this sorrow this has brought to us,” PSA president Dr Lufuno Jean Pierre Mulaudzi said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.