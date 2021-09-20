IEC surpasses its target of registered voters over the weekend

The IEC’s voter management devices experienced glitches with its mapping functionality on Saturday, but the issues were resolved and systems proceeded to function seamlessly.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission said it surpassed its target to boost the number of registered voters for the 1 November municipal elections.

Registration at sites concluded on Sunday where hundreds of thousands of residents made their way to over 23,000 stations.

About 600,000 citizens registered for the municipal polls on Saturday alone and an additional 29,300 had signed up by noon on Sunday.

The final figures should be known soon but the online portal for voter registration will be closing at midnight.

Only nine of registration stations were unable to open on Sunday, mainly as a result of service delivery protests.

Some refrained from visiting sites and opted to use the online portal, which drew over 39,000 registrations.

Meanwhile, residents who wish to apply for a special vote can do so from Monday by visiting their local IEC office or by applying online.

The electoral commission added that nominations for candidates have also reopened and will be closing at 5 pm on Tuesday.