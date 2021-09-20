'Hotel Rwanda' hero to learn verdict in terror trial

Rwandan prosecutors have sought a life sentence for Rusesabagina, the 67-year-old former hotelier credited with saving hundreds of lives during the 1994 genocide, and whose actions inspired the Hollywood film.

KIGALI - A court is set to deliver its verdict on Monday against Paul Rusesabagina, the "Hotel Rwanda" hero turned government critic who is charged with terrorism in a trial supporters say is politically motivated.

Rwandan prosecutors have sought a life sentence for Rusesabagina, the 67-year-old former hotelier credited with saving hundreds of lives during the 1994 genocide, and whose actions inspired the Hollywood film.

Rusesabagina, who used his subsequent fame to denounce Rwandan leader Paul Kagame as a dictator, was arrested in August 2020 when a plane he believed was bound for Burundi landed instead in the Rwandan capital Kigali.

He is accused of supporting a rebel group blamed for deadly gun, grenade and arson attacks in Rwanda in 2018 and 2019.

His family say Rusesabagina was kidnapped and dismiss the nine charges against him, including terrorism, as payback by a vengeful government for his outspoken views.

Kagame has in turn rejected criticism of the case, saying Rusesabagina was in the dock not because of his fame but over the lives lost "because of his actions".

"He is here being tried for that. Nothing to do with the film. Nothing to do with celebrity status," Kagame said in television interview earlier this month, declaring that he would be "fairly tried".

The trial of Rusesabagina and 20 other defendants began in February.

But the Belgian citizen and US green card holder has boycotted it since March, accusing the court of "unfairness and a lack of independence".

The United States -- which awarded Rusesabagina its Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005 -- along with the European Parliament and Belgium have raised concerns about his transfer to Rwanda and the fairness of his trial.

US rights group the Lantos Foundation this month urged Britain to reject the credentials of Kigali's new ambassador to London, Johnston Busingye, saying that when he was justice minister he played a "key role in the extraordinary rendition and kidnapping" of Rusesabagina.

Presiding judge Antoine Muhima has defended the proceedings, saying none of the accused has been denied the right to speak.

The verdict was initially due in August but was put back until Monday.

CONFLICTING TESTIMONY

Rusesabagina was the former manager of the Hotel des Mille Collines in Kigali, where he sheltered hundreds of guests during the genocide that left 800,000 people dead, mostly ethnic Tutsis.

A decade later the American actor Don Cheadle played Rusesabagina, a moderate Hutu, in the Oscar-nominated blockbuster that brought his story to an international audience.

Rusesabagina soon became disillusioned with the new Tutsi-dominated government led by Kagame, the rebel leader-turned president whose forces ended the mass killings.

He accused Kagame of authoritarian tendencies and left Rwanda in 1996, living in Belgium and then the United States.

Abroad, he used his global platform to crusade for political change in Kigali, and developed close ties with opposition groups in exile.

Kagame's government accuses Rusesabagina of supporting the National Liberation Front (FLN), a rebel group which is blamed for the attacks in 2018 and 2019 that killed nine people.

Rusesabagina has denied any involvement in the attacks, but was a founder of the Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change (MRCD), an opposition group of which the FLN is seen as the armed wing.

Prosecutors in June said Rusesabagina "encouraged and empowered the fighters to commit those terrorist acts".

But his co-defendants gave conflicting testimony about the level of Rusesabagina's involvement with the FLN and its fighters.

His family, who have campaigned globally for his release, say Rusesabagina is a political prisoner and accuse the Rwandan authorities of torturing him in custody.

According to the Hotel Rwanda Foundation, which supports him, they regard the trial as a "farce from start to finish... put in place by the Rwandan government to silence critics" and discourage "future dissent".

In July, a media investigation claimed that Rusesabagina's daughter, Carine Kanimba, was spied on using Pegasus malware developed by Israeli company NSO.

Investigators confirmed that a cell phone belonging to Kanimba, a US-Belgian dual national, had been compromised multiple times.

For opposition official Victoire Ingabire, who spent six years in prison for terrorism, the verdict is not in doubt.

"In a country where freedom is limited, all power is in the hands of the executive," she told AFP.

"How could a judge dare to take a decision incompatible with the wishes of the president?"

