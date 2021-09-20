Health dept disappointed that SA is still on UK’s red list

The UK reviewed its list last week and removed several countries but decided to keep South Africa, on its list with mandatory expensive quarantine conditions in place for SA travellers.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health’s acting director general Nicholas Crisp on Monday said government was extremely disappointed that the United Kingdom had not removed South Africa off its red list.

The UK reviewed its list last week and removed several countries but decided to keep South Africa, on its list with mandatory expensive quarantine conditions in place for SA travellers.

In August, the UK government received a petition with thousands of signatures calling for the travel ban to be lifted, however, this wasn't enough to change its mind.

Last week, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said they'd been meeting with several leaders that side to convince them that the COVID-19 infection rate was going down.

Crisp said government was puzzled by the decision to leave us on the red list.

“We’re obviously being penalised for something; we need to understand why we have not scored sufficiently on their scoring system to get us off their red list.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.