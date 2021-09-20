Gift of the Givers at Overcome Heights to offer relief following blaze

The fire broke out on Saturday night and has left hundreds of residents without a home.

CAPE TOWN - NGO the Gift of the Givers are currently on scene assisting an Overcome Heights informal settlement near Capricorn after a devastating fire ripped through the area and destroyed more than a hundred shacks.

No injuries have been reported.

The Gift of the Givers’ Ali Sablay said that affected residents had lost everything: “The only belongings that they had with them were the clothes that they were wearing. The Gift of the Givers is today on-site where we are providing breakfasts to the victims. We will also provide them with lunch and continuing our relief efforts.”

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Unit said assessments have been completed.

The unit’s Charlotte Powell said: “Various city services are onsite to restore basic services as the blaze destroyed critical infrastructure including electricity polls, chemical toilets and water taps.”

