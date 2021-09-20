DA says it respects ConCourt decision but vows to monitor IEC closely

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has maintained that the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) was doing a favour for the African National Congress (ANC), which failed to register candidates to contest the local polls in more than 20 municipalities.

JOHANNESBURG - While the Constitutional Court said that it could not, based on the papers filed before it, reject the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)’s denial of improper motives, while the Democratic Alliance (DA) has seen this as a gap to watch the commission like a hawk in case there was a slip-up.

A unanimous court dismissed the DA’s application to have the decision by the IEC to reopen the candidate list declared unlawful, invalid and unconstitutional.

The DA has said that it respected the court’s position and would abide by it.

ALSO READ:

- Mamabolo: No basis to say that IEC not acting impartially

- ANC's Ramaphosa welcomes ConCourt ruling on reopening of candidate registrations

- ConCourt: We never implied candidate registration date may not be extended

- ConCourt rules against DA, saying the IEC reopening candidates list was lawful

It has maintained that the IEC was doing a favour for the ANC, which failed to register candidates to contest the local polls in more than 20 municipalities.

The Constitutional Court’s second judgment had to take into consideration claims that the DA and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) had made that the commission was biased and improper when it came to the ANC.

This as opposition parties have continued to reject the announcement from the IEC that it had decided to shift the deadline for the registration of councillor candidates.

The election was formalised on Monday when Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted the date.

Meanwhile, DA leader John Steenhuisen said that if his party was able to provide evidence proving that the IEC favoured the ANC, it would act.

"We certainly are going to be monitoring the IEC incredibly carefully to make sure that they hold these elections in a free and fair manner."

Political parties have until 5pm on Tuesday afternoon to submit their lists.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.