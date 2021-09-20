Cosatu president Losi speaks against divisions during collective bargaining

During her opening address of the federation’s central committee meeting on Monday, its highest decision-making body in between congresses, ZIngiswa Losi warned that workers cannot afford to have a Cosatu that is divided.

JOHANNESBURG - Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) president Zingiswa Losi has read the federation's unions the Riot Act over their divisions during collective bargaining.

This year, the federation’s public sector unions fielded different wage demands during the now concluded public sector wage negotiations with Nehawu and Popcru choosing not to sign the agreement despite other affiliates having done so.

During her opening address of the federation’s central committee meeting on Monday, its highest decision-making body in between congresses, Losi warned that workers cannot afford to have a Cosatu that is divided.

"If we are to emerge victorious in these battles, then we must be united. Our members may provide different mandates but we must, as affiliates, find ways to bridge those gaps and walk together."

She also reflected on what Cosatu said was the “collapse” of collective bargaining in the public service and local government with the government on a mission to cut the wage bill.

However, she said unions had done well in light of the unprecedented collective bargaining.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.