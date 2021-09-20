Cele calls on Nyanga residents to help SAPS find drive-by shooters

Three people were killed, and two others wounded following a drive-by shooting in the area on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele is calling on Nyanga community members in the Western Cape to assist police in tracing the gunmen responsible for a recent shooting.

Three people were killed and two others wounded following a drive-by shooting in the area on Saturday.

The incident happened while Cele hosted an outreach programme two and a half kilometres from the crime scene.

Spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said: "The Minister of Police has been kept abreast by the provincial commissioner of the Western Cape on the latest on this case. The ministry calls on the community members to assist police with any information that can assist with police investigations."

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

"Such an incident should remind us that police need to continue to squeeze out criminality in our communities by utilising all resources at their disposal."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.