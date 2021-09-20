Bergvliet High School hopes power of prayer helps former pupil Achmat Hassiem The 39-year-old Paralympic bronze medalist is in an induced coma following complications after spinal surgery. Bergvliet High School

Achmat ‘Sharkboy’ Hassiem CAPE TOWN - Bergvliet High School is hopeful that former pupil and Paralympian, Achmat "Sharkboy" Hassiem, will make a speedy recovery from his coma. The 39-year-old Paralympic bronze medalist is in an induced coma following complications after spinal surgery. On Friday, the school took to social media, alerting the public of Hassiem's condition and appealing for prayer. The school plans to host its second annual day of prayer on Thursday. #AchmatHassiem Achmat suffered complications following spinal surgery on the 8th September.LP pic.twitter.com/44WpvAGGM6 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 20, 2021 #AchmatHassiem The public were alerted after his alma mater, Bergvliet High School, took to social media appealing for prayer. The school plans to host its second Day of prayer on Thursday. Principal Stephen Price hopes prayers will be those of thanksgiving for his recovery. LP pic.twitter.com/3PH9VBXCh0 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 20, 2021

Principal Stephen Price is hopeful it will be prayers of thanksgiving for Hassiem's recovery.

"...to lift Achmat Hassiem and his family and to pray for his recovery. That's what we want and that's what we believe will happen. We'll be behind him and we'll be supporting him all the way and we really want to see Achmat walking across our school grounds again."

The Hassiem family said that the school's gesture had led to an outpouring of support.

Hassiem matriculated more than two decades ago but has remained actively involved at his alma mater.

The school flag will be flown at half-mast on Thursday, while students will be clad in black to commemorate the loss of family and friends who have succumbed to COVID-19.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.