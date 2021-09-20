Anti-Gang Unit officer Charl Kinnear remembered a year after being killed

Over the weekend, relatives and friends attended a memorial lecture to honour the policeman, a year after he was gunned down outside his Bishop Lavis home.

CAPE TOWN - As the case relating to the murder of Anti-Gang Unit officer Charl Kinnear continues in court this week, his family said it wouldn't stop in its fight for justice.

Kinnear's wife Nicolette said it’d been a tough time for the family.

“My belief is to obtain or to ensure that everyone that played a role must be brought to book and they're held accountable,” she said.

Nicolette said she was following the cases closely: “Pretty much everything that I've known, and always suspected, I put on paper. I knew that they didn't wake up one morning and just decide, okay, let’s go take out Kinnear today. It's just a matter of connecting the dots, and the dates.”

She said there were still too many unanswered questions even though numerous arrests had been made.

