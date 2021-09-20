ANC's Ramaphosa welcomes ConCourt ruling on reopening of candidate registrations

On Monday, the apex court handed down a judgment dismissing an application by the Democratic Alliance (DA) and others to have the reopening of candidate nominations declared unconstitutional.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa said that the ANC had worked hard to ensure that they registered candidates for all wards and PR lists for the upcoming local government elections as he welcomed the Constitutional Court judgment on the matter.

On Monday, the apex court handed down a judgment dismissing an application by the Democratic Alliance (DA) and others to have the reopening of candidate nominations declared unconstitutional.

ALSO READ:

- ConCourt rules against DA, saying the IEC reopening candidates list was lawful

- ConCourt: We never implied candidate registration date may not be extended

Ramaphosa was addressing the virtual Cosatu central committee meeting under way until Wednesday.

"We welcome the decision of the Constitutional Court handed down today to allow the reopening of candidate registrations to enable all South Africans to freely participate in elections and be able to vote for eligible candidates of their choice and to stand."

He added that the ANC must be humble and admit where it had made mistakes while remaining open to questions from the public, its members and supporters.

WATCH: Ramaphosa on candidate registration date extended: 'We welcome the decision by ConCourt'

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.