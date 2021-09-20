Go

Abalone worth nearly R2m confiscated in Brackenfell, two men arrested

Police were busy with patrols on Sunday when they spotted a double cab Ford Ranger and people loading boxes onto a truck.

Two males aged 26 and 36 were arrested after they were found in possession of a consignment of abalone with a street value of nearly R2 million on 19 September 2021. Picture: SAPS.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Two men have been arrested for being in possession of abalone worth nearly R2 million in Brackenfell.

Police were busy with patrols on Sunday when they spotted a double cab Ford Ranger and people loading boxes onto a truck.

“Members called for backup and managed to stop the truck near the corners of Viben and Peterson Roads and inspected the cargo. A total of 12 boxes containing dried abalone, with a street value of nearly R2 million were confiscated,” said the police's Joseph Swartbooi.

He said once charged, they would be expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrates court.

