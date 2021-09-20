Abalone worth nearly R2m confiscated in Brackenfell, two men arrested

Police were busy with patrols on Sunday when they spotted a double cab Ford Ranger and people loading boxes onto a truck.

CAPE TOWN - Two men have been arrested for being in possession of abalone worth nearly R2 million in Brackenfell.

“Members called for backup and managed to stop the truck near the corners of Viben and Peterson Roads and inspected the cargo. A total of 12 boxes containing dried abalone, with a street value of nearly R2 million were confiscated,” said the police's Joseph Swartbooi.

He said once charged, they would be expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrates court.