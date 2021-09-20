5 bodies pulled from Mfuleni river in search of mob justice victims

Police divers started scouring the water after they received reports that four victims of a mob justice attack were thrown into the river on 4 September. Since then, five bodies have been retrieved and only one has been identified as a victim of the vigilante attack.

CAPE TOWN - Five bodies have been found in a river in Mfuleni since police started searching for four victims of mob justice.

The young men, aged between 15 and 23, were killed at the start of this month after residents in the COVID-19 informal settlement accused them of stealing.

Two of the victims were brothers.

Police divers started scouring the water after they received reports that four victims of a mob justice attack were thrown into the river on 4 September.

Since then, five bodies have been retrieved.

Only one has been identified as 15-year-old Asonele Wanga, who was killed in the vigilante attack.

The remaining four bodies have not yet been identified and police said that the search for the other three mob justice victims was still underway.

Meanwhile, the bodies of three people were found in a canal in Sarepta in Kuils River last week.

They'd been shot.

A 26-year-old male victim has been identified by his family while the identities of the two women are not yet known.

Anti-gang unit investigators are following up on several leads.

