You don’t have to be vaccinated to vote, IEC reiterates

Even so, the Gauteng Health Department has integrated the voter registration weekend with its COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has emphasised that you don't have to be vaccinated in order to take part in this year's local elections.

In a bid to reach its target of vaccinating 10 million people by December, the province is urging residents to bare their arms in order to beat the possible fourth wave of COVID-19 infections.

The department's spokesperson Kwara Kekana said over 116 vaccination sites have been opened.

“As parts of efforts to make sure that as many people as possible are vaccinated, the Gauteng provincial department has taken efforts to make sure that more vaccinations are opened in line with the registration weekend.”

The department said it’s encouraged by the consistent decrease in new infections but has reminded residents that now is not the time to be complacent as the risk of a resurgence of the virus is still high.

