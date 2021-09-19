Sentencing expected for Gqeberha man that raped girlfriend’s daughter for years

The 34-year-old man was found guilty by the Port Elizabeth Regional Court this week.

JOHANNESBURG - A Gqeberha man is expected to return to court next month for sentencing following the rape of his girlfriend's daughter.

It's understood he raped his partner's daughter over a period of four years.

The little girl was nine years old when the crimes started in 2016.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Anelisa Ngcakani said, “The rapes occurred between 2016 to 2019 while the child was living with the 34-year-old man, her mother, aunt and siblings."

At the time, the child's teacher reported the matter and the suspect was arrested.

The case has been postponed to 10 November for sentencing proceedings.

