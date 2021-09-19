Sasco rejects 'any attempt' to make COVID jab compulsory for university students

Sasco said it fully supported the rollout of vaccines for students but making it compulsory to get the jab could fuel hesitation.

JOHANNESBURG - As the debate about mandatory vaccination policies intensifies, the South African Students Congress (Sasco) said it rejected any attempt by some universities to impose compulsory vaccination, calling the move an imposition on the freedom of choice.

South Africa's leading universities are mulling over whether or not to implement mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for staff and students to ensure the academic programme is not disrupted.

Sasco said while it fully supported the rollout of vaccines for students, making it compulsory to get the jab could fuel more hesitance.

The organisation’s deputy president Buyile Matiwane said, “To impose a mandatory vaccination will have the opposite effect, it will grow resentment towards the national vaccine drive. It would deter those who are considering vaccination based on their free will if institutions don't exhaust proper engagement channels.”

