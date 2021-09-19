SA will intensify efforts to get off UK's red list for travel: DIRCO

The government said it was puzzled by the UK's decision to keep South Africa on its red list for travel.

JOHANNESBURG - The International Relations Department has said it plans to intensify efforts to have South Africa removed from the UK's red list of countries facing stringent restrictions.

The government said it was puzzled by the UK's decision to keep South Africa on its red list for travel, holding in place incredibly restrictive and expensive quarantine conditions for local travellers.

The country revised the list on Friday, removing eight countries, including Egypt and Kenya.

The new rules also don't recognise South Africa's vaccination programme.

Minister Naledi Pandor said the restrictions, which were introduced in May, have severely affected the tourism sector and citizens in both countries.

The minster's spokesperson Clayson Monyela said, “Thousands of families and business people in South Africa and the UK are shocked at this continued exclusion, especially given South Africa's progress in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic as evidenced by the rapid declining infection rates due to a robust vaccination programme."

