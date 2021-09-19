Mashatile: ANC has enough money to contest November elections

Mashatile was speaking in Riverside View in northern Johannesburg on Sunday where officials encouraged people to register.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) treasure general Paul Mashatile said the party had enough money to contest the local government elections.

The ANC has been battling financially.

The party has failed to pay staffers for several months with reports emerging that it also owes the taxman for money it deducted from workers but failed to pay over.

Employees have also been embarking on pickets and go slows at the party’s offices across the country.

Now with the local government elections around the corner, the party said it’s financially stable

to fight the elections and fund its campaign.

Treasure general Paul Mashatile said: “Many of our members are contributing and we will be issuing resources to our people. So, we are in the campaign.”

At the same time, axed ANC employee Carl Niehaus and some party members have opened a criminal case against the organisation and its top leaders over the matter.

