He was dedicated to accelerating service delivery – JHB ANC remembers Matongo

JOHANNESBURG - As political parties continue on their campaign trails, many say they are still reeling in shock following the passing of the late Joburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo.

Matongo died in a car accident on Saturday following a voter registration campaign trail in Soweto.

He had been at the helm of the mayoral office for just over a month after being elected unopposed in August.

He also served as a decorated member of the ANC and was expected to be at the forefront of the party's campaign to win over Joburg in the local government elections.

ANC Joburg spokesperson Sasabona Manganye said Matongo was dedicated to improving the metro.

“His major focus was to accelerate service delivery in all areas of concern in the City of Johannesburg. He was committed to ensuring people’s lives are safe and was committed to ensuring that the streets of Johannesburg are clean.”

Meanwhile Action SA leader Herman Mashaba said while he and Matongo had sharp political differences, the late mayor's passing is a great loss to the city.

Mashaba's spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni said: “It is a blow to the city; the city has lost yet another mayor. Our heartfelt condolences to his family.”

