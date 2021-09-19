Driver of vehicle involved in car crash that killed Matongo succumbs to injuries

It's understood the driver of the other vehicle involved in the deadly crash succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg has confirmed that another person has died following the car accident that claimed the life of newly elected Mayor Jolidee Matongo.

The mayor and a pedestrian were killed in the collision along the golden highway last night just hours after participating in an ANC electioneering event with President Cyril Ramaphosa in Soweto.

The city's Phindile Chauke said Matongo's two VIP protection members who were injured during the crash remain in hospital.

“The driver of the bakkie that was involved in the accident where the mayor passed on also succumbed to his injuries. The two VIP protectors that were travelling with the mayor have been recorded to being in a stable position. We are monitoring them closely and we are hoping for the best for them as well.”

Matongo had been mayor for a little over a month, after taking over from Geoff Makhubo who passed away in July from COVID-19 complications.

