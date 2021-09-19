De Lille: I have a lot of unfinished business in CoCT

On Sunday, De Lille was on the campaign trail this weekend, interacting with people outside voter registration station in various Cape Town communities.

CAPE TOWN - GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille said there's still a lot of unfinished business in the City of Cape Town.

“Part of the unfinished business is that I released 14 pieces of land to intergrate the city. These 14 pieces of land are still there, and nothing has been built,” she said.

In Nomzamo, Strand, ANC Dullah Omar region Chairperson Xolani Sotashe elaborated on the party's plans for the community.

“We are going to make sure that the money that we have as the city, we use it to deal with the issue of infrastructure and prioritise the disadvantaged communities. We are not going to forget the affluent areas; we are going to maintain the infrastructure there.”

Meanwhile, The Freedom Front Plus said it was positive approach to this year's local government elections will bear fruit.

The party's Corne Mulder said it's been exciting to see people coming out in their numbers to make sure they're signed up.

“We’ve had a lot of inquiries and a lot of support from the public. We are quite excited that people did come up to register and we appeal to people, if they haven’t done so, to make sure that they are registered.”

Mulder is hopeful that his party will garner sufficient votes in November.

DA CONFIDENT ON SECURING MORE WARDS

DA leader John Steenhuisen visited Cape Town where he encouraged eligible residents to make use of the final registration weekend.

The opposition party currently governs 27 municipalities nationwide.

The party is confident that it'll retain its stronghold in the Western Cape by securing even more wards on 1 November.

“Don’t waste your voice, don’t lose your voice. Make sure you register to cast your vote on the ballot.”

Steenhuisen said he's received a warm reception in the areas where he campaigned and that this was in contrast to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to Naledi in Soweto on Saturday which was overshadowed by a service delivery protest.

